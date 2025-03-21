AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Markets Print 2025-03-21

PSX hits fresh peak

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hit another all-time high on Thursday, driven by blue-chip stocks, as investors assessed the IMF’s conditional readiness to approve the circular debt management plan.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained by 796 points or 0.67 percent to settle at 118,769.77points on Thursday compared to 117,974.03 points on Wednesday. The daily volumes at the ready counter surged to 668 million shares up from 544 million shares in the previous session.

Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter also decreased to Rs 38.52 billion, compared to Rs 32.310 billion in the last session.

On Thursday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,587.27 points and closed at 12,633.82points, which was 46.55 points or 0.37 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 615.865 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 191.67 points or 0.49 percent to close at 39,409.08points with a total volume of 478.835 million shares.

Analysts said that stocks reached all time high led by blue chip scrips as investors weighed IMF conditional readiness to approve Rs1.5 trillion Govt circular debt management plan and projections for thin inflation in Mar ’25. Govt deliberation on privatization of SOEs, and expectations of IMF approval over cut in industrial power tariff played a catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, they added.

The market capitalization surged by Rs 75 billion to reach Rs 14.430 trillion. Out of 442 active scrips, 205 closed in positive and 176 in negative while the value of 61 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 163 million shares and closed at Rs 8.21 followed by B.O. PunjabXD that closed at Rs 11.63 with 46 million shares. Pak Refinery ranked third with share trading of 45 million shares and it closed at Rs 39.13.

Mari Energies Limited and PIA Holding Company LimitedB were the top gainers increasing by Rs 57.72 and Rs 55.45, respectively to close at Rs 700.09 and Rs 977.46,while Sapphire Textile Mills Limited and Nestle Pakistan Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 23.20 and Rs 18.41 respectively to close at Rs 1,126.86 and Rs 7,383.92.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,751.39, gaining 145.74 points or 0.67 percent, with a total turnover of 4.812 million shares. BR Cement Index ended at 13,617.93, rising 20.76points or 0.15 percent with a total turnover of 44.220 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 30,912.59, declining 78.77 points or 0.25 percent, with a total turnover of 60.894 million shares. BR Power Generation & Distribution Index reached 20,360.96, up 182.16 points or0.90 percent, with a total turnover of 33.562 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index closed at 12,486.79, increasing 115.68 points or 0.94 percent, with a total turnover of 75.997 million shares. BR Technology & Communication Index finished at 5,275.59, gaining 109.8 points or 2.13 percent, with a total turnover of 45.949 million shares.

Analysts said the KSE-100 was positive again as the benchmark index closed at an all-time high as investors remained on the buying side amid hopes of a successful visit of PM Shahbaz Sharif to KSA and likely approval of IMF EFF. Buying was mainly led by the oil & gas, power, and fertilizer sectors. The index managed to touch an intra-day high of 119,422 points (+1,447) and a low of 118,444points (-ve 470) during the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

