Forex reserves hit $16bn mark

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves climbed to $16 billion by the end of last week, marking a positive development for the country’s external account.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, total liquid forex reserves stood at $16.02 billion as of March 14, 2025, reflecting an increase of $87 million from $15.929 billion on March 7, 2025.

The increase was primarily driven by a rise in the SBP’s reserves, which grew by $49 million to reach $11.147 billion. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also saw an uptick of $38 million, bringing the total to $4.87 billion.

The rise in reserves comes amid improved foreign inflows, remittances, and external financing, providing some relief to Pakistan’s external account position.

