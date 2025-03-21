AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Pakistan

Chinese ambassador hands over cash aid to PRCS

Obaid Abrar Published 21 Mar, 2025 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, on Thursday, represented the Red Cross Society of China by handing over emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, Chairperson of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Farzana Naek, and Minister-Counselor Xu Hangtian from the Chinese Embassy.

Zaidong said that the Chinese side firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the train hijacking incident in Balochistan. He expressed deepest condolences to the victims who lost their lives, extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

To support Pakistan in providing medical treatment for the injured and handling aftermath matters, the Red Cross Society of China has decided to offer emergency cash assistance. Amna and Farzana expressed their heartfelt gratitude for China’s assistance, stating that the Pakistani side is deeply moved by China’s unwavering support during this critical moment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Chinese ambassador Pakistan and China Jiang Zaidong Pakistan Red Crescent Society Red Cross Society of China

