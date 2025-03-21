AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-21

Jazz invests Rs53.9bn in 2024, registering 46.2pc YoY increase

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz invested Rs53.9 billion in 2024 registering a 46.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase to drive Pakistan’s digital and financial future.

In 4Q24, Jazz recorded 16.6 per cent YoY revenue growth, driven by a 53.1 per cent surge in digital revenues, reflecting the strong performance of fintech, entertainment, and enterprise solutions.

The DO1440 strategy continues to gain traction, with 4G users up 15.3 per cent YoY to 50.6 million, 4G penetration climbing to 70.7 per cent, and multiplying customers increasing 24.6 per cent YoY, reinforcing Jazz’s expanding digital ecosystem.

JazzCash remains the backbone of Pakistan’s financial inclusion journey, enabling 19.7 million active users, 143,000+ digital loans daily, and Rs2.8 trillion in transactions, a 63.3 per cent YoY surge. With a 350,000+ merchant network and 122,000 agents, JazzCash is making cashless transactions the norm across Pakistan.

“Jazz is shaping Pakistan’s digital future as a Service Co, moving beyond connectivity to drive financial inclusion, cloud solutions, and AI-powered services,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz. “With JazzCash, Tamasha, Garaj, SIMOSA, and FikrFree, we are building a Connected, Cashless, and Customer-Centric ecosystem—humbly empowering over 100 million people every month with seamless digital solutions.”

Jazz’s digital ecosystem is delivering transformative impact across industries: Tamasha, Pakistan’s #1 streaming platform, saw 17.1 million MAUs, streaming over 250 days of cricket, including the ICC World Cup and PSL, and expanding into EPL and the Paris Olympics.

SIMOSA, Jazz’s AI-powered lifestyle platform, grew 30 per cent YoY to 19.0 million MAUs, becoming a market leader in digital personal care. FikrFree, the first AI-driven insurance and healthcare marketplace, gained 1.4 million users and sold 790,000 policies since launch. Garaj, Jazz’s cloud platform, saw 74 per cent business growth in 2024, now serving 500+ enterprises with secure, localized cloud solutions.

