AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-21

Asian currencies: Rupiah gains after losses

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

BENGALURU: Indonesia’s rupiah snapped a three-day losing run and stocks extended gains on Thursday, a day after the central bank held rates as expected, while other Asian markets were lifted by the

Federal Reserve signalling two more rate cuts this year.

The rupiah, hammered down more than 2% this year, strengthened 0.3% to 16,470 per US dollar. Stocks climbed 1.2%, recovering for a second straight day from their biggest drop in nearly three years on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) held policy rates after the recent market turmoil, which saw investors withdrawing from stocks and selling high-yielding bonds due to concerns over fiscal health, government policies and weakening domestic demand.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said the rupiah should strengthen based on the country’s fundamentals, but was under pressure due to global economic uncertainties. He said while there was room for rate cuts, these uncertainties hampered such a move.

The uncertainty also led to the risk of equity outflows from both domestic and foreign investors, Citi analysts said in a note. “The magnitude of BI FX intervention could, hence, escalate in this period, thereby keeping BI cautious.”

DBS analysts, though, expect a rate cut in April if the uncertainties persist.

Over in the United States, the Fed projected two rate cuts over the rest of the year and Chair Jerome Powell said the US tariff-driven inflation will be “transitory”.

That eased fears of a higher-for-longer rate environment and sparked gains in most Asian markets. Taiwan equities jumped 1.9% and Singapore’s stocks rose 0.7% to a near one-month high.

Nomura analysts said disinflation is widespread in Asia even before US tariffs are fully implemented and the risk to growth and inflation, coupled with high real rates, indicate there is still room for easing by Asian central banks.

Indonesia’s rupiah

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Rupiah gains after losses

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories