AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Markets Print 2025-03-21

Asia rice: Thai prices hit over two-year low, Indian rates steady

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

BENGALURU/MUM-BAI/BANGKOK/HANOI AND BANGLADESH: Thai rice export prices fell to a more than two-year low this week, weighed down by weak demand and rising supplies, while India’s rice export prices held steady near a 21-month low.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice dropped to $405 per metric ton, hitting its lowest level since late Oct. 2022 and touching the lower end of last week’s quoted range of $405 to $408 per metric ton.

Demand has been very quiet and it looks like it will be like this for the next 2-3 months, a Bangkok-trader said. “It’s very worrying, because India and Vietnamese (rice) prices are very low. Regular customers are buying as needed. There is an oversupply in the market,” said the trader.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was

quoted at $403-$410 per metric ton, unchanged from last week. “Pakistan and Vietnam are aggressively selling white rice, which is even affecting the prices of parboiled rice,” said a Kolkata-based dealer with a global trade house. India earlier this month allowed the export of 100% broken rice, which had been banned since September 2022.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $394 per metric ton on Thursday, compared with last week’s $392 per ton, according to the Vietnam Food Association. “Activities remain tepid on soft demand,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

