KCCI requests extension of membership renewal deadline

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has formally requested an extension of the membership renewal deadline due to the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

In a letter addressed to the Director General Trade Organization (DGTO), KCCI Secretary General SMH Rizvi urged authorities to extend the deadline from March 31 to April 30, 2025, ensuring that businesses have ample time to complete the renewal process without disruption.

KCCI highlighted that a significant number of its members traditionally renew their memberships in the final days of March. However, with Eid-ul-Fitr holidays commencing on March 29, many businesses may face logistical challenges in meeting the deadline.

KCCI stressed that an extension would provide critical relief to the business community, allowing members to complete the process smoothly.

KCCI remains committed to facilitating its members and ensuring a seamless renewal experience. In the best interest of the business community, the Chamber urges the regulatory authority to act promptly on this request.

