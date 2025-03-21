Markets Print 2025-03-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 20, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,769.77
High: 119,421.81
Low: 118,444.04
Net Change: 795.74
Volume (000): 401,603
Value (000): 29,219,938
Makt Cap (000) 3,581,106,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,751.39
NET CH (+) 145.74
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,617.93
NET CH (+) 20.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,912.59
NET CH (-) 78.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,360.96
NET CH (+) 182.16
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,486.79
NET CH (+) 115.68
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,275.59
NET CH (+) 109.80
------------------------------------
As on: 20-March-2025
====================================
