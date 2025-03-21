KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 20, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,769.77 High: 119,421.81 Low: 118,444.04 Net Change: 795.74 Volume (000): 401,603 Value (000): 29,219,938 Makt Cap (000) 3,581,106,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,751.39 NET CH (+) 145.74 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,617.93 NET CH (+) 20.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,912.59 NET CH (-) 78.77 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,360.96 NET CH (+) 182.16 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,486.79 NET CH (+) 115.68 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,275.59 NET CH (+) 109.80 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-March-2025 ====================================

