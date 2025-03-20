AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Foreign selling in Indian stocks continues unabated in first half of March

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 09:03pm
A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 11, 2025. Photo: Reuters
A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 11, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Foreign selling of Indian stocks continued in the first half of March, with information technology and consumer goods accounting for a significant share, amid concerns over the health of the U.S. and Indian economies.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold Indian stocks worth $3.5 billion during the period. IT stocks accounted for 69.34 billion rupees ($803 million) of the selling, while consumer stocks worth $591 million were offloaded, exchange data showed on Thursday.

FPIs have sold Indian shares worth $28 billion between October and March, which has triggered a 13% fall in Nifty 50 from record high levels hit on September 27, 2024.

The IT index fell 3.2% during the first half of the month, compared to the benchmark Nifty 50’s 1.2% rise. The IT index confirmed a bear market on March 12, which is defined as a decline of 20% from the recent peak.

Worries of a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy and inflationary concerns amid President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff campaign have dimmed the prospects of a near-term recovery in earnings in the sector, said two analysts.

India’s IT sector derives a large chunk of revenue from clients in the United States.

Earlier in the month, Jefferies double-downgraded India’s IT sector to “underweight” from “overweight,” citing high valuations and U.S. economic risks, while Citi said it is too early to be constructive on IT as recent U.S. data suggested a tough near-term outlook.

Meanwhile, recent domestic policy measures such as the government’s cut to income tax and the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate cut and actions to boost liquidity failed to ignite investors’ interest. The FMCG index rose 2.3% in the first half of March, after dropping 23% in the previous five months.

“Benefits of subsidies to low-income households and the tax-cuts for mid-income households are well understood, the sector lacks incremental triggers and is expensive on relative valuations compared to other sectors,” said analysts led by Amish Shah of BofA India.

Among sectors, financials, oil and gas stocks have seen the highest foreign outflows since October, followed by consumer and auto stocks.

India Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Foreign selling in Indian stocks continues unabated in first half of March

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $49mn, now stand at $11.15bn

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

National Savings Schemes: CDNS increases profit rates on majority of its instruments

FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Read more stories