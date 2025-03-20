Pakistan slips to 109th in global happiness rankings, still ahead of regional neighbours

Pakistan’s position in the World Happiness Report 2025 has dipped slightly, falling one spot to 109th compared to last year’s 108th. Despite the drop, Pakistan remains ahead of its regional neighbors, India and Afghanistan, which ranked 118th and 147th, respectively.

This year’s report, published by Gallup and its partners, ranks 147 countries based on their happiness levels, determined by the population’s average evaluation of their quality of life between 2022 and 2024.

In South Asia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka trail behind at 133rd and 134th, while Iran, despite hosting a 3.9% refugee population, ranks higher at 99th.

China leads the region at 27th, reflecting its strong performance in the happiness index.

Globally, Finland retains its title as the world’s happiest country for another year, followed by Denmark and Iceland.

Other nations in the top 15 include Sweden, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, and Norway.

Meanwhile, the United States and the United Kingdom have seen declines, with the US dropping to 24th—its lowest ranking ever—and the UK falling to 23rd, its worst since 2017.

At the bottom of the list, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Malawi, and Zimbabwe are among the least happy nations.

The report emphasizes the impact of factors like social support, income, freedom, life expectancy, and corruption on happiness levels.

This year’s findings also underscore the importance of “caring and sharing” in boosting overall well-being.