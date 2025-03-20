AIRLINK 182.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.41%)
BOP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.29%)
CNERGY 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (9.07%)
FCCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
HUBC 144.25 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.89%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
MLCF 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
OGDC 226.70 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.54%)
PACE 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.91%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.1%)
PPL 192.50 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.5%)
PRL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (7.01%)
PTC 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
SEARL 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.64%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.49%)
TRG 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hovers near more than five-month high on anticipated US tariffs

Published 20 Mar, 2025 01:35pm

SHANGHAI: Copper prices on the London Metals Exchange hovered near their highest levels in more than five months on Thursday, with markets watching out for potential US tariffs on the metal.

The benchmark three-month copper on the LME was up 0.2% to $10,006 a metric ton as of 0702 GMT, gliding near the highest since October 2, 2024.

US President Donald Trump has ordered a probe into possible new tariffs on copper, inflating the premium of Comex copper over the LME contract, which was at a record high of $1,259 a ton on Wednesday, surpassing the record peak hit on Tuesday.

“Copper prices are likely to remain supported in the near term amid front-loading ahead of tariffs,” ING Economics said.

The threat of copper tariffs under the Trump administration has led to a surge of its imports into the US, consequently tightening supplies in other regions, as noted by ING.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

The LME Nickel was the worst performer among base metals and was down 1.1% to $16,225 a ton, with supply worries eased by news that the major nickel processing complex in Indonesia remained unaffected by recent floods.

LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,673.5 a ton, lead fell 0.2% to $2,081, zinc gained 0.4% to $2,935 and tin added 0.3% to $35,115.

SHFE copper climbed 1.3% to 81,670 yuan ($11,288.81) a ton, SHFE aluminium rose 1.1% to 20,895 yuan a ton, zinc gained 0.1% to 23,855 yuan, lead fell 0.1% to 17,605 yuan, nickel lost 0.6% to 129,670 yuan and tin shed 0.4% to 280,360 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper hovers near more than five-month high on anticipated US tariffs

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

Kyiv says Russia launched 171 drones over Ukraine

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Oil prices rise on demand outlook strength, weaker US dollar

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Read more stories