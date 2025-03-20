Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

Saudi Arabia has acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in KSA and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.

This was expressed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman during his meeting with ​Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

​The meeting reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy and defense sectors. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said today.

PM arrives in Jeddah

PM Shehbaz appreciated the Saudi Arabia’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which will contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges,” PMO said.

An in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape came into discussion and both leaders agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region. ​ “Both the leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration.

The Saudi Crown Prince and the PM reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

The PM arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on a four-day official visit. He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with key Federal Ministers and senior officials.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters, a statement by the Foreign Office said.