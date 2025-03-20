PM arrives in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday arrived in Jeddah on a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Makkah, upon his arrival.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, key federal ministers and senior officials accompanied the prime minister.

According to a PM Office press release, the visit aims to fortify bilateral relations, boost economic cooperation, and attract investments between the two nations.

During his stay, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss strategies for enhancing trade, partnerships, and economic collaboration.

Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.