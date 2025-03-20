AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

PM arrives in Jeddah

NNI Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday arrived in Jeddah on a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Makkah, upon his arrival.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, key federal ministers and senior officials accompanied the prime minister.

According to a PM Office press release, the visit aims to fortify bilateral relations, boost economic cooperation, and attract investments between the two nations.

During his stay, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss strategies for enhancing trade, partnerships, and economic collaboration.

Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

KSA Jeddah bilateral ties investments Pakistan and Saudi Arabia PM Shehbaz Sharif economic collaboration Pak Saudi bilateral relations

Comments

200 characters

PM arrives in Jeddah

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories