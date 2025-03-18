AIRLINK 183.80 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.63%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

  • Visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing economic cooperation, says Foreign Office
BR Web Desk Published 18 Mar, 2025 12:37pm
Photo: File
Photo: File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Saudi Arabia on March 19 to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation, and promote investment between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with key Federal Ministers and senior officials will accompany the PM, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release today.

During the visit, the PM and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

“Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda,” the FO said.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters, concluded the FO.

Pakistan signs $1.2bn Saudi oil facility on deferred payment

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister Dar met Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Abdul Karim El-Khereiji in New York.

The two leaders reiterated the resolve to expand economic cooperation and explore avenues for broad-based collaboration in trade, investment and commercial sectors.

