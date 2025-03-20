AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

PU body takes action against 78 students

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2025 07:37am

LAHORE: The Punjab University Discipline Committee has taken action against 78 students involved in negative activities including riots, fights, sexual harassment and imposed various punishments during the last three months.

As many as 13 students were expelled from the university while 15 were given suspension. Similarly, the admissions of 2 students were cancelled and 7 students were rusticated for one academic year.

He said that 14 students were given warnings while some students were given temporary suspension and fines along with warnings. He said that PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has rejected review appeals of students Malik Asjad Rehman, Hassan Arshad and Ghazanfar Ali Rehan, challenging the decision of University Discipline Committee.

According to the PU spokesman, VC has retained the decision of the Discipline Committee and students will remain expelled. The spokesperson also said that on the instructions of PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali, indiscriminate action will continue against students who violate discipline.

