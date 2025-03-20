PPP assails PTI for ‘blackmailing’

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of engaging in ‘blackmail’ over national security matters, stating that such actions go against patriotism.

Reacting to PTI’s decision to boycott the Parliamentary Security Committee meeting unless former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed to attend, Murtaza called it a ‘shameful act’ to link the parole release of a convicted individual to participation in a crucial security discussion.

He pointed out that Imran Khan, during his tenure as Prime Minister, had never attended any national security meetings. Murtaza went on to say that “blackmailing on national issues by a national criminal, referred to as ‘420,’ is condemnable.”

He stressed that Pakistan’s integrity and public welfare must take precedence over political agendas and emphasized the urgent need for political consensus on tackling terrorism. He reaffirmed that the country’s political and military leadership remains united and resolute in the fight against terrorism.

Murtaza also reiterated the PPP’s commitment to supporting security forces and the families of those who have sacrificed their lives in the ongoing battle against terrorism.

