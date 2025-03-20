AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Punjab CM takes notice of torture on homeless women

Published March 20, 2025

LAHORE: “Women and children are my red line; any kind of violence at any level is highly intolerable. Safety and respect of women travelling in buses will be ensured under any circumstance,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a bus driver and conductor involved in committing violence against homeless women in Sargodha have been arrested.

In the rural area of Jhawarian, a bus driver and conductor quarrelled with women over a fare dispute. Bus driver Shaukat and conductor Shamsher brutally tortured the women.

In the video that went viral on social media, helpless women were seen crying and requesting for help.

Under the vision of CM Punjab, Jhawarian Police under the supervision of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf took immediate action and arrested the bus driver and conductor involved in the alleged violence.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused under the supervision of DPO Sargodha. The CM said, “Steps are being taken to launch a special bus service for the rural women.”

