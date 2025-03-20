AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-20

Trade obstacles: SAPM offers unwavering support to PBC

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan, Wednesday, while acknowledging the fact that high cost of production and high tariffs were serious challenges facing the local industry, said that the government would make all-out efforts to facilitate the business community.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) that called on him to discuss various matters related to industry and explore opportunities to come out of the challenges.

The meeting was chaired by Haroon Akhtar Khan and was also joined by the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, focusing on key issues related to exports, imports, and tariff policies.

During the discussion, Haroon Akhtar Khan assured the business community that the government was taking serious steps in bringing down the high cost of production and would also consider reviewing the taxes, once it came out of the financial challenges. He said that Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif was also concerned owing to high costs and tariff structures and was actively working to boost exports and improve the business environment.

He emphasised that policy consistency is essential for economic growth, and the government is committed to taking all necessary measures to protect and promote industries. Addressing the PBC delegation, he stated, “If you are progressing, we are progressing.”

The Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, also underscored the importance of promoting trade and industry at both national and international levels. He reaffirmed that the government is implementing practical measures to facilitate businesses, enhance Pakistan’s trade competitiveness, and ensure long-term economic stability.

The government reiterated its commitment to ongoing consultations with the business community to drive industrial and trade development in Pakistan.

The business community acknowledged that under the present situation when the country was in the IMF programme, reduction in taxation was not possible but hoped that the government will reduce power tariff by Rs10 per unit which will provide a sigh of relief to the commercial sector as well as the masses.

