Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Plea to file FIR: Police give clean chit to PM, others

Fazal Sher Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 08:26am

ISLAMABAD: The city police have given a clean chit in its reply submitted before the court to the accused including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the interior minister Mohsin Naqvi and others nominated in a 22-A petition filed by a citizen seeking to register a case against them over the alleged killing of his son during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 26.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the case, sought arguments from the complainant Gul Khan’s counsel after the police filed its reply, during the next hearing to be held today (Thursday).

Gul Khan in his complaint claimed that his son was shot dead during the PTI protest and he approached the police to register a case, but his application was not entertained. The complainant demanded registration of the first information report (FIR) against Prime Minister, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad police and other officials.

Police in its reply submitted before the court said that the petition is false and fabricated, and all allegations levelled in it are baseless. The purpose of the petition is to influence ongoing cases in different courts, it says.

In its reply, police further said that the petitioner has attempted to damage the reputation of the prime minister, interior minister and others and that his petition aims to stir up public sentiments and achieve political goals.

The police also emphasised that the petitioner is relying on false and frivolous news and speculations spread on social media and does not have any concrete evidence to prove the allegations.

Police requested the court to keep in view all the matter and dismiss the petition.

The court sought arguments from the complainant’s counsel after the police submitted its reply on March 20.

