AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-20

Karandaaz Pakistan launches digital financing for agri challenge

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2025 07:29am

KARACHI: To improve financial access for Pakistan’s smallholder farmers, Karandaaz Pakistan, an impact investment platform dedicated to driving sustainable economic growth and strengthening financial and social protection systems, has launched the Digital Financing for Agriculture Challenge (DFAC) Round 2.

This initiative aims to support innovative digital solutions that are meant to create an affordable, accessible, and sustainable formal financing ecosystem for farmers.

With only 22.1 percent of farmers currently having access to institutional loans, a vast majority remains reliant on informal sources of credit that often come with unfavourable terms and interest rates.

Smallholder farmers, who cultivate less than 12.5 acres of land, face an array of persistent barriers such as lack of formal and affordable credit, and negligible produce storage facilities that restrict their ability to deploy optimal farming practices, minimize on-farm losses, and claim a fair price for their produce leading to severely hampered financial growth.

Therefore, this challenge round focuses on digital financing solutions that offer collateral-free financing, electronic warehouse receipt financing, digitalization of the aarthi model, and input financing, enabling farmers to overcome capital constraints and achieve financial stability.

Waqasul Hasan, CEO of Karandaaz Pakistan has said that agricultural finance isn’t just about capital-it’s about systems, sustainability, and scale. Traditional lending structures fail to meet smallholder farmers’ needs, limiting their growth. DFAC Round 2 is an opportunity to disrupt this status quo with technology-driven solutions that build an inclusive, efficient, and resilient financial ecosystem, he added.

Karandaaz Pakistan is inviting fintech and agritech companies, banks, NBFCs, MFIs, and infrastructure providers with innovative financial solutions for smallholder farmers to apply. Eligible proposals must focus on disruptive financial enablement models that ensure accessibility, sustainability, and scalability for smallholder farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farmers agriculture sector digital financing Karandaaz Pakistan DFAC

Comments

200 characters

Karandaaz Pakistan launches digital financing for agri challenge

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories