AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-20

Dollar higher ahead of Fed decision; lira lurches lower

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

NEW YORK: The dollar rose across the board on Wednesday, bouncing back from multi-month lows as traders eyed the Federal Reserve’s meeting outcome later in the day for clues to the path of US interest rates.

The buck also found some support from a brief jump in volatility after authorities detained Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, knocking the lira by about 12% to a record low. Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.4% to $1.090 as some traders exited bearish bets against the buck after a three-day streak of gains for the common currency.

The buck has sold off about 6% against the euro since mid-January as investors grew concerned over the economic fallout of President Donald Trump’s policies on trade and tariffs. “It’s just short covering, really,”

Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, said. “The dollar selloff kind of stabilized yesterday and we have seen a bit of a pickup overnight,” Osborne said. Investor attention was squarely on the outcome of the Fed meeting later in the day when traders largely expect the central bank to hold policy rates steady.

The Fed is expected to offer new economic projections that will show if policymakers still see rates moving lower by the end of the year as they sort through the implications of the first two months of the Trump administration.

Traders are currently pricing in nearly 60 basis points of Fed rate cuts by the year-end. “The March FOMC meeting will likely be all about policy uncertainty. The Fed will almost certainly stay on hold, emphasising patience over panic,” said analysts at Bank of America Securities. “The (Summary of Economic Projections) forecasts and distribution of risks are both likely to reflect stagflation: weaker growth and higher inflation.” While the dollar selloff may have abated in recent sessions, the US currency remains vulnerable to more weakness, analysts said.

“For the US dollar, it probably needs the Fed to be quite a bit more hawkish to turn this trend around,” Scotiabank’s Osborne, who expects the dollar to slip another couple of percentage points, said.

On Wednesday, the buck benefited from a safe haven bid as the Turkish lira plunged amid political turmoil in Turkey. Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkish president Erdogan’s main political rival, was detained on charges of corruption and aiding a terrorist group in what the main opposition party called “a coup against our next president.”

The dollar was last up 3.6% against the lira at 38.03, after rising to a record high of 42, earlier in the session.

Dollar Fed

Comments

200 characters

Dollar higher ahead of Fed decision; lira lurches lower

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories