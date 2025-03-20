AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-20

European shares dip with focus on US Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

FRANKFURT: European shares fell marginally on Wednesday, a day after robust gains on Germany’s approval for a massive spending surge, while focus shifted to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1%, as of 0931 GMT, after rising for the three previous sessions, while Germany’s blue-chip index fell 0.3%.

German equities had jumped on Tuesday after the country’s parliament approved plans for a massive spending surge to revive economic growth and scale up military spending.

The European aerospace and defence index, the beneficiary of higher defence spending prospects, rose 0.4% to a fresh record. Long-term growth prospects from Germany’s fiscal reforms also enabled Barclays to raise its year-end target for the STOXX 600 index. Meanwhile, the Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold later in the day. However, the spotlight will be on policymakers’ remarks about the ramifications of an ongoing trade war on its growth outlook.

“If they would indeed adjust inflation and economic growth expectations, then that could be seen by the markets as a confirmation that the Fed is worrying about the developments regarding trade and economic policies of the current Trump administration,” said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank. Moreover, the Bank of England is also likely to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday. Basic resources led losses among sectors on Wednesday, falling 1.1%, followed by the real estate index, which lost 0.6%.

On the flipside, the oil and gas index rose 0.3%. Fuelling slight optimism were the hopes of a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities temporarily on Tuesday.

However, Putin declined to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump. Developments from Turkey were also keenly monitored after authorities detained President Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival on charges including corruption and aiding a terrorist group, in what the main opposition party called “a coup against our next president”.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares dip with focus on US Fed rate decision

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories