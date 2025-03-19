AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy predicts Ukraine ceasefire in ‘couple of weeks’

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2025 08:48pm
White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is interviewed by Bloomberg Television on the North Lawn of the White House on March 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is interviewed by Bloomberg Television on the North Lawn of the White House on March 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US envoy Steve Witkoff said technical discussions on a possible deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war will begin Monday in Saudi Arabia, predicting a ceasefire agreement could come as soon as “a couple of weeks.”

“I believe on Monday we actually have the technical teams going” to the kingdom, Witkoff told Bloomberg Television early Wednesday as he expressed confidence in ongoing negotiations following a telephone call the previous day between US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“They agreed on a pathway to some ceasefire conditions… and to a full-on ceasefire that will be negotiated over the coming days. I actually think in a couple of weeks we’re going to get to it,” he said.

Witkoff, who is also Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, did not provide details on the upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia. But he said it was time “for the technical teams to dot the I’s and cross the T’s, and everybody is committed to that process.”

Russia, Ukraine trade accusations of infrastructure attacks after Putin-Trump call

Asked by Bloomberg about the prospect of a possible meeting in the kingdom between Trump and Putin, Witkoff said “my best bet would be it’s likely to happen.” He offered no timeline.

Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Wednesday also expressed confidence about enacting steps to bring the fighting to an end.

“I spoke today with my Russian counterpart Yuri Ushakov about President Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine,” Waltz posted on X.

“We agreed our technical teams would meet in Riyadh in the coming days to focus on implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire President Trump secured from Russia.”

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine peace talks Ukraine troops Steve Witkoff

Comments

200 characters

US envoy predicts Ukraine ceasefire in ‘couple of weeks’

New all-time high: KSE-100 settles near 118,000

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

Hutchison Ports agrees to fast-track $1 billion investment: ministry

World Bank approves $102mn financing for Pakistan’s RAM Project

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on four-day official visit

President Zardari arrives in Quetta for one-day visit

Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight

Gold gains further Rs1,650/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan, Russia conduct ‘Arabian monsoon VI’ exercise in North Arabian Sea

Haris moves up, Shaheen slides in ICC T20I bowler’s rankings

Read more stories