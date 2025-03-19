AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Gold gains further Rs1,650/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 19 Mar, 2025 04:51pm

Gold rush continued in both the local and international markets, with the price per tola of the yellow metal hitting Rs319,000 in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs273,491 after it registered an increase of Rs1,415, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,550 to hit then all-time high of Rs317,350.

The international rate of gold also increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,038 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $16 during the day.

Gold held above the key $3,000/oz level on Wednesday, trading near a record high hit in the previous session, as Middle East tensions and trade uncertainties lifted bullion’s appeal, while traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s decision later in the day.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,029.70 an ounce, as of 0230 GMT, after hitting an all-time peak of $3,038.26 on Tuesday.

“The current trading environment, where there are worries about tariffs, growth and inflation, is playing to gold’s strengths as an uncertainty hedge,” KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said.

Investors are worried about an economic slowdown and elevated risks of recession due to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which are widely considered likely to stoke inflation.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,555 per tola in Pakistan.

