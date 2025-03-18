Gold hits new all-time high, reaches Rs317,350

Gold prices soared to yet another fresh record high in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with their increase in the international rates. Gold price per tola reached Rs317,350 after a single-day rise of Rs2,550.

The All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) said that 10-gram gold was sold at Rs272,076 after it registered an increase of Rs2,186.

On Monday, gold price per tola set a new record high by increasing Rs1,100 to clock in at Rs314,800.

Meanwhile, the APGJSA further shared that the international rate of gold also increased and the rate was at $3,022 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $25 during the day.

Similarly, silver price gained Rs25 to settle at Rs3,555 per tola.