European shares fall; US Fed rate verdict in focus

European shares slipped on Wednesday, a day after strong gains on Germany’s approval for a massive spending surge, while focus shifted the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.3%, as of 0813 GMT, while Germany’s blue-chip index fell 0.5%.

German equities had jumped on Tuesday after the country’s parliament approved plans for a massive spending surge to revive economic growth and scale up military spending.

European aerospace and defence index, the beneficiary of higher defence spending prospects, jumped 0.7% to a record high.

Long-term growth prospects from fiscal reforms also enabled Barclays to raise its year-end target for the STOXX 600 index.

Meanwhile, the Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold later in the day.

A similar move is also expected from the Bank of England on Thursday.

Basic resources led losses among sectors, falling 0.7%, followed by European banks, which lost 0.5% after closing at an all-time peak in the prior session.

In other stocks, Traton dropped 6.3% after its parent Volkswagen said it had sold a 2.2% stake in the truckmaker for 360 million euros ($393 million).