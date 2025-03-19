AIRLINK 184.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.29%)
BOP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
CNERGY 7.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.95%)
FFL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FLYNG 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.05%)
HUBC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (4.08%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
KEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
MLCF 60.25 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.83%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.42%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.49%)
PAEL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.53%)
PIBTL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.38%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
PPL 188.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.78%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.77%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
SEARL 101.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.43%)
TRG 70.65 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (6.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,558 Increased By 99.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,031 Increased By 724.5 (1.89%)
KSE100 117,746 Increased By 745.2 (0.64%)
KSE30 36,400 Increased By 265.8 (0.74%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases, Fed decision and Powell comments in focus

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 11:03am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased against the dollar on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later in the session for more clues on the outlook for the US economy, its currency and the impact on global markets.

Fed policymakers are widely expected to keep rates unchanged, but market participants are anxious to get a clearer picture of how US President Donald Trump’s trade policy would affect rate projections in the world’s largest economy.

“Markets will pay close attention to Chair Jerome Powell’s comments tonight,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

The Chinese yuan has benefited from recent dollar weakness, which has fallen nearly 4% for the month, pressured by Trump’s erratic tariff moves and on fears of a recession in the United States.

China’s yuan steady

“Facing the weaker dollar, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) adopted the same strategy as it did in recent years: It has held the yuan relatively steady against the dollar,” said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie.

“As a result, the yuan depreciated against a basket of currencies.”

By 0254 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.1% lower at 7.2320 per dollar, while its offshore counterpart traded at 7.2330.

The yuan’s value against its major trading partners fell to a more than five-month low of 98.42 on Wednesday, losing more than 3% year-to-date, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.

Meanwhile, the spot yuan has gained about 1% to the dollar so far this year.

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate , around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1697 per dollar, and 633 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.2330.

Developments in trade relations with the United States continue to remain front and centre on investors’ radar, weighing on sentiment, currency traders and analysts said.

The US has slapped a range of tariffs on its trading partners, including China.

“But the response (from China) so far has been measured, as Beijing is still seeking negotiations that could hopefully lead to another trade deal,” Macquarie’s Hu said.

Markets are closely monitoring further developments in CK Hutchison’s sale of most of its global $22.8 billion ports business, including assets near the strategically important Panama Canal, to a group led by BlackRock, as it could affect the bilateral relations, traders said.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan eases, Fed decision and Powell comments in focus

CDWP approves 6 uplift projects worth Rs151bn

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 850 points

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Oil prices ease after US-Russia agreement on 30-day energy ceasefire

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes but no full Ukraine ceasefire

Read more stories