AIRLINK 184.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.29%)
BOP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
CNERGY 7.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.95%)
FFL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
FLYNG 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.05%)
HUBC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (4.08%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
KEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
MLCF 60.25 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.83%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.42%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.49%)
PAEL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.53%)
PIBTL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.38%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
PPL 188.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.78%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.77%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
SEARL 101.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.43%)
TRG 70.65 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (6.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,558 Increased By 99.8 (0.8%)
BR30 39,031 Increased By 724.5 (1.89%)
KSE100 117,746 Increased By 745.2 (0.64%)
KSE30 36,400 Increased By 265.8 (0.74%)
Mar 19, 2025
Markets

Iron ore slides as concerns over China demand prospects dominate

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 10:59am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures slipped for a third straight session on Wednesday, as concerns over demand prospects in top consumer China dominated in the absence of details for anticipated stimulus measures in the world’s second-largest economy.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.48% lower at 765 yuan ($105) a metric ton as of 0319 GMT.

The contract hit the lowest since January 13 at 761.5 yuan a ton earlier in the session.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.58% lower at $100.55 a ton as of 0309 GMT, after touching the lowest since March 12 at $100.15 a ton earlier.

“The steeper fall in the new construction data dampened market confidence, sparking broad risk-off sentiment,” said Chu Xinli, an analyst at China Futures.

New construction starts measured by floor area decreased 29.6% in January and February, following a 23% slide in 2024, official data showed on Monday.

Moreover, lingering concern over demand prospects amid the escalation of a global trade war triggered by the new tariffs by US President Donald Trump is also weighing on prices.

India has recommended a temporary tax of 12% on some steel products for 200 days, known locally as safeguard duty, in a bid to curb imports. Elsewhere, Taiwan will maintain anti-dumping duties on stainless steel from China and South Korea for five years.

Iron ore futures range-bound

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE languished, with coking coal and coke down 2.65% and 1.81%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased.

Rebar lost 0.84%, hot-rolled coil dipped 0.42%, wire rod slid 0.7% and stainless steel ticked down 0.15%.

“A turnaround in the steel market will need to see either a forceful production cut among steelmakers or a stronger-than-expected consumption,” China Futures’ Chu said.

