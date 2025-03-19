AIRLINK 184.61 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.41%)
BOP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (4.03%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 28.90 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.03%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.55%)
HUMNL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.55 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.33%)
OGDC 222.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.12%)
PACE 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
PAEL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.04%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
PPL 187.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PRL 36.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.52%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 101.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.89%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.84%)
SYM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.03%)
TPLP 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.06%)
TRG 70.81 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (6.29%)
WAVESAPP 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,529 Increased By 70.7 (0.57%)
BR30 38,723 Increased By 416.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 117,534 Increased By 532.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 36,316 Increased By 182 (0.5%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper retreats from five-month high; market focus on potential Trump tariff

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 10:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: Copper prices on the London Metals Exchange (LME) retreated from a five-month high on Wednesday, with markets watching out for potential US tariffs on copper.

Benchmark three-month copper on the LME slid from a five-month high and fell 0.1% to $9,894.5 a metric ton as of 0214 GMT.

US President Donald Trump had previously ordered a probe into possible new tariffs on copper, inflating the premium of Comex copper over the LME contract, which was at a record high of $1,192 a ton on Tuesday.

“Trump’s potential tariff on copper is what we are watching closely now and the premium of Comex copper over LME copper continues to broaden, with the market speculating about a potential 25% tariff on copper by Trump,” a trader said.

Meanwhile, the head of Russian metals and mining giant Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, said on Tuesday that he expects updates on a Chinese copper-producing joint venture in the coming months.

Nornickel is in talks for a joint venture in China, with potential investments in early financial plans for 2025-2026.

LME aluminium fell 0.2% to $2,649.5 a ton, lead slid 0.1% to $2,093, zinc lost 0.4% to $2,952 and tin shed 0.1% to $35,190.

US copper hits 10-month peak on speculation over Trump tariffs

Nickel gained 0.5% to $16,325.

SHFE copper climbed 0.4% to 80,660 yuan a ton, SHFE aluminium dropped 0.9% to 20,640 yuan a ton, zinc slid 0.4% to 23,855 yuan, lead lost 0.1% to 17,615 yuan and nickel lost 0.2% to 130,520 yuan. Tin added 0.1% to 280,830 yuan.

Copper aluminium

Comments

200 characters

Copper retreats from five-month high; market focus on potential Trump tariff

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 450 points

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Read more stories