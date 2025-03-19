Malaysia keeps April crude palm oil export duty at 10%

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has maintained its April export tax for crude palm oil at 10% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

The world’s second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 4,547.79 ringgit per metric ton for April.

The March reference price was 4,390.37 ringgit a ton.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-ton range.

The maximum tax rate is set at 10% when prices exceed 4,050 ringgit a ton.