AIRLINK 184.61 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.41%)
BOP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 48.29 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.12%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 28.94 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.18%)
HUBC 137.11 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.5%)
HUMNL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
MLCF 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.42%)
OGDC 222.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.21%)
PACE 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
PAEL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.93%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
PPL 187.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PRL 36.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.52%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 101.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.03%)
TPLP 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.25%)
TRG 71.29 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (7.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,532 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 38,723 Increased By 416.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 117,568 Increased By 567.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 36,330 Increased By 196 (0.54%)
Malaysia keeps April crude palm oil export duty at 10%

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 10:44am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has maintained its April export tax for crude palm oil at 10% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

The world’s second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 4,547.79 ringgit per metric ton for April.

The March reference price was 4,390.37 ringgit a ton.

Indonesia to raise palm oil export levy

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-ton range.

The maximum tax rate is set at 10% when prices exceed 4,050 ringgit a ton.

