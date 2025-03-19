AIRLINK 184.79 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.51%)
BOP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.79%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.59%)
HUBC 141.88 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (5.03%)
HUMNL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
MLCF 60.49 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.23%)
OGDC 226.75 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.65%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.01%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.68%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.64%)
PIBTL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.85%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
PPL 190.40 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.79%)
PRL 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
SEARL 103.41 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.44%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
SYM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.43%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.88%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (5.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.05%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.77%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New all-time high: KSE-100 settles near 118,000

  • Experts attribute the positivity to multiple factors including progress on IMF programme, circular debt resolution
BR Web Desk Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 02:30pm
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,000 points to settle at a new all-time high of 117,974.02 on Wednesday.

Positive momentum prevailed throughout the trading session, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hitting an intra-day high of 118,243.63.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 117,974.02, an increase of 972.93 points or 0.83%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including PRL, NRL, HUBCO, PSO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, HBL, NBP and UBL traded in green.

Market experts attributed the upward trend to multiple positive developments.

“Last week, it was reported that progress has been made in reducing the energy sector circular debt, and the government is planning to implement debt refinancing for this, which was a positive for index-heavy energy stocks,” Saad Hanif, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, told Business Recorder.

Additionally, this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lauded Pakistan’s progress under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme. “Thus the market is hopeful that an SLA would be inked soon,” said Hanif.

The market analyst added that the government’s decision to reduce the electricity rate, expected to be announced on 23rd March, is also driving market sentiments.

Meanwhile, experts noted that volumes have improved since Ramadan’s first week. “This means that buying activity is being seen,” said Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

She said that the positive momentum is expected to continue in the coming days.

On Tuesday, the buying rally continued at the PSX, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling above the 117,000 level amid a gain of over 800 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks were subdued on Wednesday and gold hovered near record highs as economic worries and a shifting geopolitical landscape kept risk appetite in check. At the same time, the yen was a tad softer ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision.

The euro remained close to the five-month high it reached on Tuesday after Germany’s parliament approved plans for a significant increase in spending, handing conservative leader and the chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz a huge boost.

Geopolitical tensions escalated as Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza and killed more than 400 people on Tuesday, shattering nearly two months of relative calm since a ceasefire began, unnerving investors.

Adding to the unease, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities temporarily but refrained from endorsing a full 30-day ceasefire.

That left investor sentiment fragile and market moves muted, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.12%. Japan’s Nikkei was 0.5% higher on a weak yen.

The focus in Asian hours will also be on Indonesian stocks after the stock market there clocked its sharpest fall in nearly three years on Tuesday, on concerns over the government’s fiscal strategy and the nation’s growth prospects.

This is an intra-day update

asian stocks PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies companies listed on PSX KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

New all-time high: KSE-100 settles near 118,000

World Bank approves $102mn financing for Pakistan’s RAM Project

PM Shehbaz departs for official visit to Saudi Arabia

Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

CDWP approves 6 uplift projects worth Rs151bn

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Oil prices ease after US-Russia agreement on 30-day energy ceasefire

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Read more stories