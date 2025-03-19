AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to dip; Fed’s updated forecasts loom

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 08:08am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open marginally weaker on Wednesday as traders await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, with focus on its updated forecasts and guidance.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicates that the rupee will open at 86.62-86.64 to the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 86.57.

The rupee is near at its highest levels in nearly a month, largely on the back of the dollar’s decline due to worries over an US economic slowdown and a rally in the euro.

The Indian currency has climbed just over 1% so far in March.

Indian rupee leaps to over three-week high

March tends to be seasonally favourable for the rupee, providing an added tailwind. Inflows related to intercompany borrowings of corporations alongside repatriation of profits are usually seen in the final few weeks of the month.

However, a senior FX trader at a mid-sized private sector bank reckons that the rupee’s positive run is likely to halt.

“We are near to levels were it is will be very attractive for importers to increase their hedge ratio,” he said.

Further, “at a point” the Reserve Bank of India will be stepping in to buy dollars to build up FX reserves, he said.

Asian currencies were mixed and the dollar index was mostly flat before the Fed’s decision, due during U.S. market hours.

The US central bank is widely expected to make no changes to its policy rate.

The market’s focus will be on the guidance and the updated forecast, said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management.

“On the guidance, the Fed could use the recent weakness in soft data to pre-empt a possible dovish tilt. This should transpire into the central bank’s updated macroeconomic forecast which are likely to show lower GDP growth ahead,” he said.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee likely to dip; Fed’s updated forecasts loom

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories