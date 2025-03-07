AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Published 07 Mar, 2025

PIA sell-off: A new roadmap being outlined: Aleem

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday said that to make PIA’s privatisation more attractive, a new roadmap is being provided and it is expected that all stages of this privatisation process will be completed within the next three months.

Aleem Khan said in a statement that all concerns of the parties interested in the process of privatisation of the airline have been addressed properly.

Government has decided to make changes according to the preferences of the interested parties for the sale of PIA.

PIA sell-off: Privatisation Commission says ‘fully prepared’ for second attempt

He emphasised that there is an expectation of better expressions of interest from investors this time around as the introduction of PIA flights to Europe has made the privatisation environment even more lucrative and favourable. Due to recent measures, the national airline is ready to become profitable again, the federal minister added.

Aleem Khan further shared that after Europe, flights to the UK will begin within the next three months.

He said that PIA is the first choice for travel for the 240 million Pakistanis. Following Europe and the UK, flights to the United States and the Far East will be functional in the next phase, Aleem Khan mentioned.

He assured that with positive steps, PIA’s credibility be restored and the airline would be brought back to its peak.

Aleem Khan also asserted that there is no doubt that Pakistan International Airlines still possesses the potential to become profitable once again.

