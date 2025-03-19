Deaths of patients at Mayo Hospital: LHC seeks from secretary Health, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the Punjab health secretary and others with an inquiry report regarding the deaths of patients caused by injections at Mayo Hospital.

The court heard a petition filed by the Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) and advised the petitioner to file a separate petition regarding the availability of medicines and other facilities for patients in the hospital.

Earlier, the JAP chairman Azhar Siddique argued that the deaths caused by injections at Mayo Hospital were a serious matter, but instead of conducting a transparent inquiry, the responsibility was being placed entirely on nurses.

The lawyer asked the court to issue an order for a transparent inquiry into the deaths caused by the injections.

