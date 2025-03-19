Challenges facing the nation: JI demands a ‘greater dialogue’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Central Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has emphasised the urgent need for a ‘greater dialogue’ in the country to restore public confidence in the state and electoral processes.

Speaking at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Tuesday, Rehman outlined a roadmap to address Pakistan’s multifaceted crises, ranging from political instability to regional security challenges.

He asserted that respecting the people’s mandate is the only way forward for Pakistan to overcome its ongoing crises. He demanded the formation of a judicial commission to review and rectify the results of the recent national elections in accordance with Form 45, which records polling station results. “The theft of the public’s mandate has created a deep distrust between the nation and state institutions,” he claimed.

The JI leader expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), revealing that 57 terrorist attacks had occurred in the province over the past 48 hours. He attributed the rising insecurity to flawed policies pursued by the ruling elite, which he claimed were aligned with U.S. interests rather than Pakistan’s national interests.

“The tribal belt, which once acted as a natural defense for the country, has been destabilized due to unilateral decisions made without consulting the nation or its stakeholders,” he said, calling for a comprehensive, Pakistan-centric policy shift to address the region’s challenges.

Hafiz Naeem also criticised the government for its handling of the Jaffer Express tragedy and the broader issues plaguing Balochistan. He revealed that JI has formed two committees— one for KP and another for Balochistan— to address the grievances of these regions. He lamented that only 10 percent of legislators in the Balochistan government were elected, while the rest had allegedly been “auctioned into power”.

The JI chief urged a paradigm shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy, advocating for a focus on regional stability and national interests rather than aligning with U.S. priorities. He stressed the importance of improving relations with neighbouring Afghanistan, stating that both countries cannot afford prolonged tensions.

The JI Chief also called on the interim Afghan government to ensure that its soil is not used against Pakistan and offered JI’s assistance in fostering peace between the two nations.

Turning to Sindh, he criticised the provincial government’s handling of the water scarcity issue, opposing the construction of six additional canals for corporate farming. He demanded that all stakeholders be consulted to address the crisis effectively. He also accused the PPP government of harbouring criminal gangs in the riverine areas of the province, exacerbating law and order issues.

The JI leader lambasted the ruling elite for enjoying lavish perks and privileges while ordinary citizens struggle with rising inflation and unemployment. He revealed that government officials had increased their salaries by 300 percent, even as the country grapples with economic instability. “The conditions of the country are only improving in government advertisements funded by taxpayers’ money,” he quipped.

On the electricity crisis, Hafiz Naeem called for a uniform, tax-free electricity pricing regime based on actual production costs. He also criticised recent policy changes regarding solar panels, which he said have discouraged renewable energy adoption.

Later in the day, he addressed a public Iftar in Karachi’s Lyari area, where he announced plans for a Million March and mass mobilisation campaign after Eidul Fitr. He urged Karachiites to join JI’s Karachi Rights Movement, which aims to address the city’s longstanding issues and advocate for the rights of its residents.

