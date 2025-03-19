PBM, AKF, TIKA host Iftar-dinner for orphaned kids

ISLAMABAD: In an initiative to spread joy and solidarity during the holy month of Ramazan, a special Iftar dinner was organised for orphaned children under the auspices of Pakistan Baitul Mal and Al-Khidmat Foundation, with the support of the Turkish organisation TIKA.

The event aimed to ensure that these children feel valued and cherished, especially in the small yet meaningful joys of Eid.

The event, held on Monday, was attended by distinguished guests, including Saliha Tuna, Head of TIKA Programme in Pakistan. Addressing the gathering, Tuna emphasised that the purpose of the gathering extended beyond the Iftar meal itself.

“Today, we are not just here to break our fast together; we are here to make our beloved children realise how precious, special, and loved they are. These children are the most important guests of this Iftar. Ramazan is not only a month of fasting but also a month of love, solidarity, and brotherhood,” she stated.

Tuna highlighted TIKA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Türkiyeand Pakistan through various humanitarian initiatives. She noted that just last week, in collaboration with Pakistan Baitul Mal, TIKA successfully distributed ration packages to 1,500 families in different areas.

“Today, we have the privilege of sitting at the same table with 200 lovely children, and I want to remind them that they hold immense potential. Each of you is the future leader, scientist, poet, artist, teacher, engineer, or doctor of tomorrow. Perhaps one of you will make a groundbreaking invention that changes the world, or become a teacher who inspires generations, or an artist who spreads hope through their work,” she expressed.

Encouraging the children to remain resilient in their journey, Tuna drew inspiration from the life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), who himself was an orphan and yet became a beacon of compassion, justice, and guidance for humanity. “Whenever you face difficulties, remember our beloved Prophet (PBUH), who dedicated his life to serving others. Let us follow his Sunnah and help each other, spreading goodness and love,” she urged.

In a closing note, she reassured the children of the unwavering support of the Turkish people. “Know that there is a friendly nation, Türkiye , that cares for you and wants to see you succeed. We stand by you with love and friendship,” she said, expressing gratitude to Pakistan Baitul Mal and Al-Khidmat Foundation for allowing TIKA to be part of this meaningful event.

