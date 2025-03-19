AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
SBP has issued Rs27bn fresh banknotes so far

Recorder Report Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 06:59am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has so far issued Rs 27 billion fresh banknotes of all denominations to 17,000 branches of commercial banks for onward distribution to general public.

SBP on Monday strongly refuted the assertion that SBP is not issuing fresh banknotes.

According to a statement, the SBP continues its longstanding practice of issuing fresh banknotes to Commercial Banks on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, leveraging their extensive nationwide branch networks to facilitate public access to fresh banknotes.

Keeping with the practice, SBP has so far issued Rs. 27 billion fresh banknotes of all denominations to 17,000 branches of commercial banks for onward distribution to general public. Likewise, arrangements have also been made to ensure that ATM network of banks issue uninterrupted good quality banknotes to the general public during the festive season.

