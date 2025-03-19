Sri Lanka’s economy grew 5pc in 2024

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s economy grew 5% last year, official data showed on Tuesday, beating forecasts, and marking a strong rebound from the country’s worst financial crisis in decades,

The economy grew 5.4% in the fourth quarter, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund had forecast Sri Lanka would grow by 4.5% in 2024.

Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector grew 8.3% in 2024 from a year earlier, industrial output expanded by 25.5%, and services grew by 57.5%.