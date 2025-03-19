AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-19

Dollar up against euro

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

NEW YORK: The dollar edged up against the euro on Tuesday as Germany’s parliament approved plans for a massive spending surge on Tuesday and as the Federal Reserve kicked off its March policy meeting that could offer clues to the path of US interest rates.

The euro was 0.2% lower at $1.0915, after hitting $1.0954 earlier in the session, its highest since October 10.

“(It’s) a classic ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ sort of reaction really, which isn’t too surprising,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

The German parliament’s approval of plans for a massive spending surge throws off decades of fiscal conservatism in hopes of reviving economic growth and scaling up military spending for a new era of European collective defence.

The euro rose earlier in the session after data showed German investor morale improved more than expected in March.

Broadly, currency market moves were largely muted as potential catalysts, including the German vote, developments on a possible Russia-Ukraine peace deal and policy announcements from major central banks in coming days, kept traders cautious.

The greenback hit a two-week high against the yen as investors await the outcome of Wednesday’s policy meeting from the Bank of Japan. The dollar was last up 0.3% at 149.65 yen.

BOJ policymakers are expected to discuss just how much of a risk the escalating US trade war poses to Japan’s economy.

The market will also be watching developments on a possible Russia-Ukraine peace deal, which would be positive for the single currency. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump would hold a phone call between 1300 and 1500 GMT.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar slipped 0.5% to $0.6352 after rising to its highest in about a month on Monday.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was down 2.5% at $81,878.

Dollar

Comments

200 characters

Dollar up against euro

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, DPP under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories