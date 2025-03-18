AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin: West will try to undermine us, even if it lifts sanctions

AFP Published 18 Mar, 2025 08:09pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday the West would try to undermine Russia regardless of whether it lifted sanctions, telling business leaders in Moscow they should look elsewhere to invest.

Delivering a broadly anti-Western speech ahead of a crunch phone call with US counterpart Donald Trump, Putin said the G7 group was too small to see “on a map” and that Western dominance was “slipping away”.

Western countries introduced sweeping sanctions on Russia in response to its full-scale military offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, restrictions that the Kremlin has called an “illegal” attempt to destroy its economy.

“Even if there is a gesture from the other side, like they suggest lifting or easing something, you can expect they will find another way of pressing down, to throw a spanner in the works,” Putin told business leaders at an event in Moscow.

Ukraine says it destroys 63 out of 137 Russian-launched drones overnight

“You should invest where it is profitable for you and Russia, where profits are high and investments are reliably protected. There are many such regions of the world,” the Russian leader said.

Dozens of Western companies pulled out of Russia in the wake of its conflict in Ukraine, while some of those that remained were seized by the Russian government.

While the Russian economy has overcome the initial shock of sanctions and found domestic alternatives to most Western brands, it wants the West to lift them as part of any Ukraine peace deal.

The Trump administration has declined to say whether it will ease sanctions on Moscow, saying only that both sides will need to make “concessions” for peace.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin G7 summit Russia sanctions

Comments

200 characters

Putin: West will try to undermine us, even if it lifts sanctions

Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza, say Palestinians, ceasefire on brink

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS says ‘no agenda, movement or personality’ above Pakistan’s safety

US Fed kicks of rate meeting with economic fears elevated

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 117,000

SBP denies claims of banknote shortage ahead of Eid

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

FPCCI presents Charter of Economy to Aurangzeb

Read more stories