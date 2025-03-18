AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Markets

South African rand gains as gold scales new peak

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 02:29pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand strengthened on Tuesday, helped by the gold price extending its historic run to a new all-time peak.

At 0814 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0175 against the dollar, about 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

Gold hit a record high of $3,018.66, continuing its rally as investors seek cover from trade tensions sparked by US President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

South Africa is a major producer of precious metals, and analysts say a record gold price could encourage local miners to boost output.

“At some point a gold price that continues to rise will excite local miners to make a greater effort to mine difficult-to-reach gold deposits.

South African rand stable as markets await Trump’s new tariffs

What may not have looked viable several years ago must be looking interesting now,“ said ETM Analytics in a research note. The rand has proved resilient despite an uncertain domestic and global backdrop.

The national budget is deadlocked for the first time in the post-apartheid era because of disagreements in the ruling coalition.

Relations with the United States have rapidly soured since Trump’s return to the White House in January, with the US leader cutting aid to South Africa and analysts saying the African country’s preferential trade status under the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could come under threat.

In terms of domestic data, the focus this week is on Wednesday’s inflation figures and Thursday’s monetary policy announcement.

Economists polled by Reuters think the South African Reserve Bank could pause its rate-cutting cycle given abundant risks.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index last traded up about 1%.

The benchmark 2030 government bond was flat, with the yield at 9.17%.

