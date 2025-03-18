AIRLINK 183.80 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.63%)
BOP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.32%)
HUBC 135.15 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.33%)
HUMNL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.3%)
MLCF 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.5%)
PACE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PAEL 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.6%)
POWER 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
PPL 187.02 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.59%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.75%)
PTC 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.62%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.23%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia to raise palm oil export levy to 4.5% to 10%, official says

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 01:02pm

JAKARTA: Indonesia will raise its palm oil export levy to between 4.5% and 10% of the crude palm oil reference price, up from 3% to 7.5%, to finance a mandated increase in the amount of the oil used in biodiesel, a plantation fund official said on Tuesday.

Indonesia raised the mandatory amount of palm oil in its biodiesel mix to 40% this year from 35%. It is studying increasing it to 50% in 2026, as well as a 3% blend for jet fuel next year, as it seeks to curb fuel imports.

Kabul Wijayanto, director at the Plantation Fund Agency, which is in charge of collecting and distributing the export levy, said authorities would impose the new rates three days after the regulation is issued.

Malaysian palm oil slightly up

Wijayanto said the regulation was being processed by the law ministry.

The agency was expected to distribute 35.47 trillion rupiah ($2.15 billion) for the biodiesel subsidy this year.

The increase in the crude palm oil levy to 10% from 7.5% was flagged by the government late last year, but has so far not been enacted.

More refined palm oil products are charged lower levy rates.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia to raise palm oil export levy to 4.5% to 10%, official says

Jul-Feb exports up 8.42pc to $22.074bn YoY

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting to convene today

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

Read more stories