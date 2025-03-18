Japan’s Nikkei rises to track Wall Street, trading firms jump

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose more than 1% on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gains, with trading firms leading the gains.

By 0019 GMT, the Nikkei index was up 1.3% at 37,891.30 and the broader Topix rose 1.3% to 2,783.39.

US stocks gained for a second straight session on Monday as investors sought bargains after Nasdaq’s and the S&P 500’s four-week tumble and assessed the latest economic data to gauge the impact of the Trump administration’s policies.

Japan’s Nikkei gains as investors pick up banks and defence shares

In Japan, trading firms jumped after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raised its holdings in five Japanese trading houses.

Mitsui & Co jumped 4.9% and Mitsubishi Corp climbed 4.5%. Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing rose 1.5% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei.