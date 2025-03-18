AIRLINK 180.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
BOP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.58%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
HUBC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.46%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
MLCF 59.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.9%)
OGDC 224.60 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.45%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
POWER 11.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.52 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (1.86%)
PRL 36.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PTC 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
SEARL 101.63 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SSGC 37.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
SYM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.29%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TRG 64.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (6.42%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.16%)
BR100 12,450 Increased By 117.9 (0.96%)
BR30 38,290 Increased By 517.7 (1.37%)
KSE100 116,794 Increased By 594.7 (0.51%)
KSE30 36,051 Increased By 144.9 (0.4%)
Japan’s Nikkei rises to track Wall Street, trading firms jump

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 10:08am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose more than 1% on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gains, with trading firms leading the gains.

By 0019 GMT, the Nikkei index was up 1.3% at 37,891.30 and the broader Topix rose 1.3% to 2,783.39.

US stocks gained for a second straight session on Monday as investors sought bargains after Nasdaq’s and the S&P 500’s four-week tumble and assessed the latest economic data to gauge the impact of the Trump administration’s policies.

Japan’s Nikkei gains as investors pick up banks and defence shares

In Japan, trading firms jumped after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raised its holdings in five Japanese trading houses.

Mitsui & Co jumped 4.9% and Mitsubishi Corp climbed 4.5%. Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing rose 1.5% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

