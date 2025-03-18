AIRLINK 180.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
BOP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.29%)
OGDC 223.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.73%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
POWER 11.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.58%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.26%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
SEARL 100.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
TPLP 10.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.31 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (6.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,348 Increased By 15.9 (0.13%)
BR30 37,818 Increased By 46.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 116,738 Increased By 538.5 (0.46%)
KSE30 36,058 Increased By 151.4 (0.42%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares may open higher, tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 08:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking their Asian peers on optimism over China’s economy.

The GIFT Nifty futures were at 22,741 as of 08:19 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 will likely open above Monday’s close of 22,508.75.

China’s retail sales growth accelerated in January-February in relief for policymakers attempting to revive domestic consumption.

Major Asian markets advanced in early trade, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan rising about 1%, amid positive data.

Meanwhile, softer-than-expected retail sales and factory activity figures kept downward pressure on the U.S. dollar, while Wall Street equities closed higher overnight.

However, caution will likely prevail back home due to the looming tariffs, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday and geopolitical risks.

While the Fed is expected to keep key rates unchanged, the focus will be on the central bank’s projections on future rate cuts, growth and inflation expectations as risks of trade war rise, said two analysts.

Indian benchmark indexes are down about 14% from the record highs of September 2024 as earnings growth slowdown and U.S. tariff worries triggered nearly $29 billion in foreign outflows.

Financials lead rise in Indian shares

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian shares worth 44.88 billion rupees ($517.7 million), provisional data showed.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that reciprocal tariffs on several trading partners, including India, will be imposed on April 2.

Investors globally are watching geopolitical developments after Israel’s attack on targets across Gaza killed at least 100, ending a weeks-long standoff over extending the ceasefire that halted fighting in January.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares may open higher, tracking Asian peers

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories