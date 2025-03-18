AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
World Print 2025-03-18

Pakistan, China: More proof that India’s PM is too clever by half?

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said US President Donald Trump was ‘far more prepared’ for his second term, furnished with a clear roadmap, speaking in a podcast interview weeks ahead of reciprocal tariffs planned by Washington.

India is among the trading partners set to face the tariffs from April, which threaten to cause distress to its exporters in industries from automobiles to agriculture.

After Modi and Trump met last month, the two nations agreed to resolve tariff rows and work on the first segment of a deal by the fall of 2025, aiming to reach two-way trade of $500 billion by 2030.

“This time, he seems far more prepared than before,” Modi said in a podcast with American computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman released on Sunday, referring to Trump’s second term, which began in January.

“He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals,” he added.

During the discussion, which ran for more than three hours, Modi spoke on issues from diplomacy and artificial intelligence to his early life, in a conversation Fridman called one of the most “powerful” of his life.

Modi praised Trump for what he described as his graciousness and humility, underscoring a strong bond between the leaders.

“His (Trump’s) reflection showed his ‘America First’ spirit, just as I believe in nation first. I stand for India first, and that’s why we connect so well,” Modi said.

India’s relations with neighbour China improved last year after striking a milestone pact to lower military tension on their Himalayan border following talks between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia.

“Slowly but surely, trust, enthusiasm, and energy will return,” Modi said during the podcast, as the two countries work to restore relations to their state before a military border skirmish in 2020.

“But of course, it will take some time, since there’s been a five-year gap,” he said, adding that the focus of the two nations was to ensure their differences “do not turn into disputes”.

China’s foreign ministry welcomed Modi’s comments, adding that the October meeting in Russia between Xi and Modi laid the foundation for improving ties.

“The two countries should be partners that contribute to each other’s success,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters, adding that a cooperative dance “of the dragon and the elephant is the only right choice for both sides”. On ties with archfoe Pakistan, Modi expressed hope for peaceful relations.

“Every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal,” he said, adding, “we sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace.”

Pakistan’s foreign ministry criticised Modi’s remarks as “misleading and one-sided”, accusing India of being involved in “fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil”, a charge New Delhi has denied in the past. “Pakistan has always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,” a Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

India China Pakistan terrorism US President Donald Trump US tariffs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pakistan foreign ministry

