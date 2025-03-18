AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,348 Increased By 15.9 (0.13%)
BR30 37,818 Increased By 46.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 116,657 Increased By 457.9 (0.39%)
KSE30 36,019 Increased By 112.9 (0.31%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-18

South African defence team meets Chief of the Air Staff

Press Release Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 07:46am

RAWALPINDI: A high-level defence delegation from the Republic of South Africa, led by Dr Thobekile Gamede, Acting Secretary of Defence, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff reiterated PAF’s commitment to collaborating with the South African Air Force in military to military cooperation and the training domain.

Dr Thobekile Gamede commended the professionalism and accomplishments of Pakistan Air Force, highlighting its success in the domains of indigenization and cutting-edge technological advancements. She expressed desire of cooperation from PAF for modernization and servicing of critical equipment.

The dignitary also conveyed an earnest interest in bolstering the existing cooperation between the Air Forces of both countries. This includes cooperation for increased collaborative efforts to revamp training setups, ranging from basic to tactical levels, across multiple warfare domains.

The South African delegation also articulated intentions to re-equip their Air Force and establish an industrial setup aligned with the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park being spearheaded by PAF.

This visit of Acting Secretary of Defence South Africa to Air Headquarters, Islamabad is a testament to the strong commitment of both nations to further enhance their military partnership through continued dialogue and collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Chief Air Staff South African defence delegation

Comments

200 characters

South African defence team meets Chief of the Air Staff

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories