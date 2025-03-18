Compensation to deceased pilot family: LHC seeks replies from PIA, others on contempt plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought replies from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and others on a contempt of court petition for failure of the airline to provide compensation to the family of a pilot killed in Karachi plane crash.

Petitioner Salman Azam, a brother of the deceased pilot, sought contempt proceedings against the respondent authorities for non-compliance with the court orders.

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that the petitioner’s brother was flying the PIA aircraft that crashed in Karachi in 2020.

The counsel pointed out that the court had previously directed the PIA to provide compensatory benefits to the heirs of the pilot, but the airline had failed to comply with the court orders.

He asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the PIA officials.

A PIA airbus A320 had taken off from Lahore and crashed in Karachi on May 22, 2020.

The catastrophic aviation disaster took the lives of 97 passengers including the crew and two people on the ground.

