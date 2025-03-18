Daughter is eligible for govt job after father’s death: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday declared that a daughter is eligible for government job if her father passes away.

A two-judge bench of the apex court consisting of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah pronounced the verdict regarding a case where the daughter was fired from her job after father’s death.

Justice Mansoor Shah remarked women’s economic independence has nothing to do with their marriage. “if a son is heir to the father after wedding then why not a daughter?” he asked.

KP Advocate General argued that in accordance with the judgement of former CJP Qazi Faez Isa children of government servants cannot be given jobs on priority basis.

Justice Mansoor Shah responded that Qazi Isa’s verdict was delivered in 2024, but this case was older than that. “This 2024 verdict does not apply to older cases,” he added.

KP Advocate General said the woman was removed from the service after she got married and that’s she was not eligible to take father’s place.

Justice Mansoor Shah said under what law she cannot be eligible for the job after her wedding.

The KP AG said she was removed from notice through a notification under KP Civil Service Act.

The apex court accepted petitioner Zahida Parveen’s plea and disposed of the case, saying the court will issue a detailed verdict later.