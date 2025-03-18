AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
JI chief for bridging the ‘divide’ between military and masses

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Central Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has warned that fake leadership will push the country into further turmoil and urged all country’s institutions to operate within their constitutional boundaries.

Addressing a large gathering at the RCD Ground in Malir, Karachi, on Monday, Hafiz Naeem emphasized the need to bridge the divide between the military and the masses. He asserted that no army could succeed in battle without the unwavering support of its nation.

“The Indian RAW, CIA, and other intelligence agencies are actively working to destabilize Pakistan. They seek to divide us to achieve their own agendas,” he stated.

Citing the deteriorating security situation, he noted that 27 attacks had targeted military personnel within the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone. He also criticized the government’s failure in handling national security, referencing the recent Jaffar Express tragedy.

He highlighted rampant lawlessness in Sindh’s interior, increasing street crimes in Karachi, and the rising number of fatalities caused by reckless dumpers in the city. He also pointed out soaring inflation, escalating electricity tariffs, fuel prices, and the crumbling state of education and healthcare services. “The rulers have completely disconnected themselves from the public,” he said. “While they have raised their own salaries by 300 percent, billions of taxpayer money has been squandered on misleading media campaigns.”

Challenging the prime minister’s claim of reducing inflation, he called it deceptive and misleading. He accused the ruling elite of supporting mafias and fostering corruption, warning that the country’s problems would persist under such a regime.

The JI Chief further criticized the political establishment, stating, “Votes are cast for one party, but leadership is handed over to rejected politicians. This flawed practice erodes public trust in governance.” He accused the establishment of imposing failed leaders from the PPP and MQM on Karachi’s citizens, including the city’s mayor.

He announced that his party is considering introducing a no-confidence motion against Karachi’s mayor, whom he termed “fake” and imposed upon the city’s residents.

