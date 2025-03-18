World Special Olympics: CM greets ‘Special Heroes’ for performance

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tribute to Pakistan’s “Special Heroes” for winning 11 medals, including 6 gold medals, at the World Special Olympics.

She expressed best wishes for the special national heroes and said that the success of special athletes is a moment of great pride for the entire nation besides conveying a message of courage and dedication.

The CM said, “The Special Heroes have proven that no obstacle can stand in the way of hard work, courage and determination.”

She added, “The special athletes who raised the national flag in the international arena are the real heroes of the nation. The Punjab government will continue to provide full patronage to the special athletes.”

